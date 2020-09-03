Dashcam appeal after dangerous driving in Yeovil

We are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses to an incident that happened in Yeovil.

A green Land Rover was stolen in Bruton between 10pm on Sunday 30 August and 4.30am the following morning.

A vehicle matching its description was spotted by an officer in a police vehicle at about 5.30pm on Tuesday 1 September in the Lysander Road area of Yeovil. The motorist was seen to drive dangerously down the Queensway dual-carriageway, before turning towards the Fiveways Roundabout and on to the A37 Ilchester Road.

We believe a number of drivers were in the area at the time and could help us with our enquiries.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released under investigation.