Dashcam appeal after dangerous driving in Yeovil
We are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses to an incident that happened in Yeovil.
A green Land Rover was stolen in Bruton between 10pm on Sunday 30 August and 4.30am the following morning.
A vehicle matching its description was spotted by an officer in a police vehicle at about 5.30pm on Tuesday 1 September in the Lysander Road area of Yeovil. The motorist was seen to drive dangerously down the Queensway dual-carriageway, before turning towards the Fiveways Roundabout and on to the A37 Ilchester Road.
We believe a number of drivers were in the area at the time and could help us with our enquiries.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the Land Rover being driven in Yeovil on Tuesday, or has dashcam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220197078.