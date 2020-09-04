Did you witness assault in Bristol?

We want to hear from anybody who saw an assault in Eastville Park, in Bristol, last week.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Wednesday 26 August.

The victims, who are both women in their 30s, sustained minor injuries. They did not require hospital attention.

The offender was described as a black female, aged 40-50 and of a large build. She is said to have orange hair and was wearing a Justin Bieber top, leggings, snake boots and carrying a cream and black snake skin bag.

We would ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have video footage of the incident, to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220194012.