Did you witness Weston-Super-Mare assault?

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was left with a serious head injury following an assault in Weston-super-Mare last night.

Three men approached the victim outside the Playhouse on High Street at about 10.30pm.

One of the men then pushed the man to the ground causing him to hit his head on the floor which knocked him unconscious.

The offender, who walked off in the direction of Boulevard/ Italian Gardens after the assault, is described as white and wearing a two-tone hoody with the hood up.

The victim was subsequently taken to Musgrove Park Hospital by ambulance where he remains.