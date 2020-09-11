Dispersal zone renewed to tackle ASB in Bristol park

From 6pm this evening until 6pm on Sunday 13 September, a section 35 dispersal order will be in place in and around Owen Square Park, Bristol. Police patrols will also be stepped up in the area.

This dispersal order does not affect ordinary people going about their business and using the park as intended, but it gives police powers to disperse groups of people in order to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Police may also seize property from individuals if they have reason to believe it may be used to cause harassment, alarm or distress to the public.

Anyone who doesn’t comply with the directions of officers may commit an offence for which they could be arrested.

Bristol East Neighbourhood Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “We have renewed the dispersal order which was put in place last weekend after the local community raised concerns about anti-social behaviour in the park.

“We don’t want to stop people from using the green space, just to remind everyone to be considerate of the people living nearby.”

Insp Kenth added: “Ahead of the new social distancing measures coming into force from Monday please remember we must all still keep our distance and avoid large gatherings, especially if we fall into one of the higher risk categories.”