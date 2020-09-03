Easton murder inquiry: ID of victim released
A 29-year-old man who died after being stabbed during an incident in Easton earlier this week has been named.
Andre Gayle, 29, from Bristol, died in hospital yesterday following an incident near to Easton Community Centre at about 3.15am on Bank Holiday Monday (31 August).
Acting Det Supt James Riccio, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Andre’s family are being supported by a specially trained liaison officer and I’d like to again express our condolences to them at this devastating time.
“We’re keeping them informed about the progress of our investigation and we have officers and staff working around-the-clock to find out how and why Andre died.
“Two men, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody at this time.
“We’re repeating our appeal for information. For the sake of Andre’s loved ones, please come forward and tell us anything you know, no matter how small.”
You can call 101 quoting reference 5220197024, or visit the Major Incident Public Portal here
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.