Family plea to trace missing Lawrence Kemp

We’re renewing our appeal for information about Lawrence Kemp, missing from his Glastonbury home for more than a month without cash or bank cards.

The 32-year-old was last in contact with his family late on Saturday 1 August.

Now his family have issued a statement:

“Lawrence’s disappearance is highly out of character. As a family we are beyond worried, and are desperate to know if he is safe and well. “He is a much loved son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law, who we are all used to seeing at least weekly. Lawrence’s nephews and nieces are concerned and struggling to understand why and where he has gone, they miss him terribly. “Please, if anyone knows anything, tell the police or Missing People charity.”

The last confirmed sighting of Lawrence was in the early hours of Sunday 2 August in Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury. He was wearing a blue checked shirt, over a pale blue T-shirt.

Lawrence is 32 years old, white, about 170cm (5ft 8ins) tall and slim with a shaven head and a bushy brown beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tongue piercing.

We previously said he may be using a bicycle, but this has now been discounted and is no longer a line of enquiry.