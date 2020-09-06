Five arrested after attempted burglaries

We’ve arrested five people as part of our investigation into attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Weston-super-Mare and a supermarket in Burnham-on-Sea.

Just before 1am on Sunday 6 September we were alerted to an alarm sounding at the Post Office in Manor Court, Locking. The witness had seen a small black car and a light-coloured van drive away.

While officers confirmed that an attempt had been made to break into the shop, colleagues carried out enquiries to trace the vehicles.

At 1.22am witnesses reported a small black car being driven into the frontage of a shop in Berrow Road, Burnham-on-Sea. They described a light-coloured van also at the scene. Again, nothing was stolen.

The National Police Air Service helicopter supported officers responding on the ground. After a pursuit a silver Ford minibus was stopped in St James Street, Weston-super-Mare, at about 2.20am and three people arrested.

A black Citroen C3 was found abandoned in Brean and two more arrests were made nearby.

Two men aged 31 and 27, two 16-year-old boys and a boy aged 17 were all arrested in connection with the attempted burglaries. They all remain in police custody at the time of writing.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries today. If you saw either incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the ongoing investigation call 101 quoting reference 5220201968.