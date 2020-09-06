Five arrested after attempted burglaries
We’ve arrested five people as part of our investigation into attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Weston-super-Mare and a supermarket in Burnham-on-Sea.
Just before 1am on Sunday 6 September we were alerted to an alarm sounding at the Post Office in Manor Court, Locking. The witness had seen a small black car and a light-coloured van drive away.
While officers confirmed that an attempt had been made to break into the shop, colleagues carried out enquiries to trace the vehicles.
At 1.22am witnesses reported a small black car being driven into the frontage of a shop in Berrow Road, Burnham-on-Sea. They described a light-coloured van also at the scene. Again, nothing was stolen.
The National Police Air Service helicopter supported officers responding on the ground. After a pursuit a silver Ford minibus was stopped in St James Street, Weston-super-Mare, at about 2.20am and three people arrested.
A black Citroen C3 was found abandoned in Brean and two more arrests were made nearby.
Two men aged 31 and 27, two 16-year-old boys and a boy aged 17 were all arrested in connection with the attempted burglaries. They all remain in police custody at the time of writing.
Officers are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries today. If you saw either incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the ongoing investigation call 101 quoting reference 5220201968.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
