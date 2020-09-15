Footage released as part of renewed appeal into Frome GBH

We’re renewing our appeal for information and witnesses as part of our investigation into a GBH in Frome.

A man in his 20s was attacked by three men on Vallis Way at about 11.40pm on Friday, 24 July.

The victim sustained stab wounds in the incident which required hospital treatment. He has since made a full recovery.

The offenders are described as:

A black man who had long hair tied back quite high and who wore dark clothing

A white man who wore a baseball cap and a tan brown jacket

A black man who wore a black top with his hood up

Investigating officer PC Ed Moore said: “The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back and was very fortunate not to have been more seriously injured.

“Witnesses have described seeing three men chase him through Victoria Park before running away following the incident on Vallis Way.

“CCTV from the area has been reviewed as part of our inquiry and we’re now releasing footage of three men we believe may be able to help us.

“We appreciate it’s difficult to recognise those in the footage but hope it may help someone recall seeing something suspicious on the night of Friday, 24 July.”