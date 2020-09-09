Have you seen Carla Ashe?

Can you help us find Carla Ashe?

The 31-year-old is wanted on recall to prison, drug offences and for breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

She is described as mixed race, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

She has a tattoo of ‘Carla’ on her lower back.

Ashe has connections with the Bristol and North Somerset areas of Avon and Somerset as well Kent, Middlesex, Northampton and the Ealing area of London.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220163819.