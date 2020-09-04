Have you seen Ian O’Donoghue?

We’re asking the public to call the police if they see Ian O’Donoghue.

The 39-year-old is wanted after failing to attend court in relation to driving offences.

We believe O’Donoghue is likely to be in the Bristol area.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7ins, average build and has a small scar on his right cheek, plus tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but instead call 999 and give reference number 5220192805. Alternatively, if you know where he may be, call 101.