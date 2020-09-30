Have you seen missing Cassie Hays, aged 16?
We’re concerned for Cassie Hays’ welfare as she hasn’t returned to her Chipping Sodbury home after school today, Wednesday 30 September.
Cassie, pictured, is white, aged 16, has long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black school uniform. She doesn’t have her phone with her.
She may have taken a bus into Bristol City Centre.
Cassie, if you see this, people are worried about you, please call 101 or contact your parents.
If you know where Cassie is now, call 999 straight away, quoting reference 5220222404.
If you have any other information which could help officers to find her, ring 101 and give the same reference.