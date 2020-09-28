Have you seen missing Lucy?

Have you seen Lucy Paske, missing from her home in Wellington?

We believe the 35-year-old has left home on foot and without access to money.

She was last seen at 8.45am today, Monday 28 September.

We’re concerned for her welfare as she has been unwell recently and it’s out of character for her to leave the house in this way.

Lucy is white, about 5ft 5ins tall, with brown eyes and straight dark hair. She has pierced ears and tattoos including one of a feather on her left upper arm and initials on her right arm.