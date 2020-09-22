Have you seen missing Martin Bowers?

We’re asking the public to call the police if they see Martin Bowers who has gone missing.

The 20-year-old is a third-year student at the University of Bath and was last seen in the city around lunchtime on Saturday 19 September.

He has links with Bath and Staffordshire but we believe he may be in the Bristol area.

Martin is described as approximately 5ft 10ins, of a large build and having ginger hair.

We’d ask Martin if he sees this appeal to make contact with the police just to let us know he is safe and well.