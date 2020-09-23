Have you seen wanted Clifton Mighty?
We’re appealing for help to trace a man wanted on suspicion of a serious assault which left a woman with head injuries.
Clifton Mighty, (pictured) is 39, and described as black, 180cm (5ft 10ins) tall and of proportionate build. He’s from Bristol and has connections across the city but has most recently been living in the Brislington area.
If you see Clifton Mighty do not approach him but call 999 straight away quoting reference 5220201103 or ring 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.