Have you seen wanted man Toby Squire?

Can you help us find wanted man Toby Squire?

The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with offences of affray, blackmail, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Squire is white, about 5ft 9ins tall and has short brown hair.

He has links to the Axbridge, Blagdon, Cheddar, Frome, Glastonbury, Street and Wells areas.