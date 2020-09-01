Man arrested hours after two robberies – Congresbury

We’ve arrested a man in connection with two robberies in Congresbury which took place within minutes of each other yesterday morning (Monday, 31 August).

A service station was robbed at about 10.05am before a nearby newsagents was targeted approximately five minutes later.

In both incidents a man indicated to staff he had a weapon concealed in his jacket before threatening them.

He made off with quantities of cash and cigarettes from both premises before driving off in a vehicle.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Specialist crime scene investigators examined both scenes while CCTV footage was viewed by officers.

A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested shortly before 6pm yesterday on suspicion of both robberies as well as driving a motor vehicle while on drugs.

The man remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.