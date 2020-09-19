Man charged with GBH after incident in St Pauls

A Bristol man has been charged following an incident in the St Pauls area of the city on Wednesday 16 September.

Nathan Dixon, 30, was last night charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after a man in his 30s sustained a number of stab wounds in Grosvenor Road earlier this week.

The injured man was taken to hospital. He is said to be making a good recovery.

Dixon, of Denbigh Street, was remanded ahead of appearing at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Saturday 19 September).