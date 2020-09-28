Man charged with six offences following public appeal

We’ve charged a man who was arrested following a public appeal for help to find him.

Toby Squire was arrested yesterday in Frome following an appeal issued on Thursday (24 September).

He has since been charged with possession of bladed article, two counts of blackmail, two counts of criminal damage and breach of bail.

The 30-year-old, of Burrington Combe, Blagdon, was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, 28 September).