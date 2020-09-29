Man charged with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol

A 24-year-old man from London is due to appear in court after being charged with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol.

Jerome Lewis, of Kimberley Place in Croydon, was charged yesterday and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Andre, 29, died in hospital two days after suffering stab wounds during an incident in Easton in the early hours of Monday 31 August.

13 other people, aged between 16 and 40, have been arrested in connection with his death.