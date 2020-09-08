Man due in court charged with firearm offence

We’ve charged a 20-year-old man in connection with an incident in which a shotgun was discharged in Horfield, Bristol.

Jamal McBean, of no fixed address, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident on Montreal Avenue at about 8.30am on Thursday, 3 September.

McBean has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, 8 September).