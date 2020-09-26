Man in court on charges of rape and sexual exposure

A 26-year-old man has been charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexual exposure following a number of incidents in the Twerton area of Bath.

Damian Lasota, of Southdown in Bath, was arrested on Thursday evening in Freeview Road, Bath.

He’s been charged overnight and appeared in Bath Magistrates’ Court today where he was remanded in custody until the next court hearing.

The charges relate to incidents which happened between May and September.