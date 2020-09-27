Man suffers facial injuries in assault at A303 services near Yeovil
We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened at a picnic area within the Cartgate services on the A303 near Yeovil.
A 57-year-old man was left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted by a woman during an incident which happened on Friday, some time between 4pm and 5pm. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The woman is described as white, of small build, with long dark hair and she left the scene in a black 4×4 type vehicle.
Did you see this incident or have any information which could help us to identify this woman?
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220218341
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.