Motorists warned following criminal damage to parked vehicles in Cotham, Bristol

We are investigating incidences of criminal damage to parked vehicles in the Cotham area of Bristol which happened at around 4.15pm on Monday 7 September.

A man was witnessed by a member of the public on Cotham Hill stabbing car tyres with hypodermic needles. Several needles were also left scattered in the road.

Officers attended and found needles sticking out of the side walls of the tyres on three separate vehicles which were safely removed and disposed of. Further needles and caps were collected from the road. No-one was harmed in the incident.

The offender is described as a white man in his 30s with a slim build and dark hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing a light coloured hoody and tracksuit bottoms.

Sgt Stuart King said: “We’d like to reassure the public that incidences of this nature are rare. The area will be searched for further discarded needles by Bristol City Council Sex and Drug litter collectors.

“If you find any such litter, please report to this to the council.

“We would also encourage motorists in the area to be vigilant and to check their car tyres for damage. If you find any damage of a similar nature, please contact police on 101. Do not attempt to remove a needle yourself.”

If you saw anything, get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 5220203131.