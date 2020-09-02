Murder investigation and arrests after stabbing victim dies – Easton, Bristol

A stabbing near Easton Community Centre is now being treated as murder after one of the two victims – a 29-year-old man – sadly died in hospital.

Two men are in our cells having been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident at about 3.15am on Bank Holiday Monday, 31 August.

A member of the public took the 29-year-old man to hospital by car while a 28-year-old man was treated for his injuries at the scene by paramedics. He later went to hospital and has since been discharged following treatment.

Acting Det Supt James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We offer our condolences to the young man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Now more than ever we need to hear from anyone who witnessed this murder or who has any information which could help us to find answers for the family.

“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time. Please call us as soon as you can: your information could be vital.”

Det Supt Riccio added: “I understand the community will be worried when three people have been stabbed in 24 hours. Rest assured we have a team of officers and staff determined to identify who was responsible. We’re in the early days of our investigation but it this stage we believe this was a targeted attack and have no evidence of a risk to the wider public.

“The neighbourhood team will focus their patrols in the area to provide a reassuring uniformed presence and continue keep community leaders and local groups informed in coming days. This is a strong community. Show your strength by coming forward with what you know to help us get justice for a grieving family.”