Nine arrests made in Easton murder inquiry

A 17-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the murder of Andre Gayle.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are now in custody. This brings the total number of arrests to nine.

A 23-year-old man arrested yesterday has been released on bail in connection with the murder inquiry, but he’s been recalled to prison. A 29-year-old man arrested over the weekend has now been released on bail.

Of the five other men, all arrested on suspicion of murder, three 27-year-old men and a 22-year-old man were recalled to prison, while a 28-year-old man has been released on conditional bail.

Andre, 29, died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds following an incident in Easton in the early hours of Monday 31 August.



We believe someone will have that vital piece of evidence we need – perhaps in phone footage or photos. Someone will have seen Andre running for his life. Someone will have recognised who was chasing him. Please tell us what you know. You can call 101 quoting reference number 5220197024, or you can supply information or any mobile phone footage through the Major Incident Public Portal here