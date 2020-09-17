Operation Remedy disrupts county lines drug dealing activity in Yeovil

Officers working as part of Operation Remedy have successfully disrupted some county lines drug dealing activity in Yeovil.

Over the past few weeks there have been significant community concerns regarding drug dealing activity taking place at an address in Orchard Street.

Having listened to the concerns of residents, on Tuesday (15/9) officers from Operation Remedy, supported by Neighbourhood and Operational Support Team’s, executed a warrant at the premise under the misuse of drugs act.

Faced with a heavily barricaded door, officers had to use chainsaws to gain access. A number of people were found to be at the property and during the search, drugs, cash and an uninsured vehicle were found. This enforcement action has ensured that the premise is now boarded up.

Detective Inspector Scott Chadwick, from Operation Remedy, said: “This is an excellent example of how intelligence from the local community can help us to take action to disrupt county lines drug dealing. While no arrests were made on this occasion, the search has provided us with further intelligence to help us with our ongoing activity to tackle this issue in Yeovil and the wider area. We hope the action we have taken, with the support of uniformed and plain clothes officers, helps to reassure the public that we take this matter seriously.”

Operation Remedy is a proactive campaign across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.