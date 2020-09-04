Operation Remedy drugs warrant – Marksbury
Officers working as part of Operation Remedy, have this morning carried out a drugs warrant in Marksbury, Somerset.
After attending the address in West Tynings, they arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of money laundering and possession with intent to supply.
The man is currently in custody and the search of the property is ongoing.
Operation Remedy is a proactive campaign across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.
