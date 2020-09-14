Patrols carried out after indecent exposure reports – Bath

Police are asking residents in the Twerton, Linear Park and Oldfield Park areas of Bath to report any incidents involving a man exposing himself following a number of instances.

Officers are appealing for people to be vigilant, DI Alan Smith has a simple message for residents: “If this happens to you, call 999 straight away. If you haven’t yet reported such an incident – please call 101 and give us the details, quoting reference 5220046046.”

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell images which could help their enquiries.

The suspect has been described as aged in his 20s or 30s and of average height and build. He was said to be wearing dark clothing, with his face obscured by a hood or a balaclava. Some witnesses also said he was wearing sunglasses.

The incidents have occurred all times of the day and night with women, often alone, either being approached by a male or seeing him hiding in bushes.

On some occasions he has spoken to the women and made sexual comments towards them, however he has also knocked people’s doors at night and exposed himself to the all-female occupants.

The neighbourhood team is targeting patrols in the areas in response.