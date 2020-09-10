Police, camera, action, as open day goes virtual

Officers and staff are set to take to the small screen, when the Avon and Somerset Police open day goes virtual.

Lines are being learnt, routines practiced, horses groomed and cars polished in preparation for when the cameras roll on Sunday 20th September, looking to become the first force to host a live virtual open day.

Live displays from the Mounted Section, Roads Policing, Dog Section and Firearms Unit will be streamed via the Avon & Somerset Police website, Facebook and YouTube accounts, allowing people to watch the action in the comfort of their own home.

The online event will take place between 10.30am and 2.30pm, with the timing of the displays set to be confirmed next week.

Viewers will be encouraged to submit questions throughout the displays via opendaymailbox@avonandsomerset.police.uk.

Videos of the displays will be available to watch online after the event.

Andy Marsh, Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “With the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown at us over the past few months, our officers and staff have consistently shown how they can adapt and carry on. I am pleased to say that our Open Day is no different, with the team working hard to ensure it can go ahead, albeit in a virtual setting.

“I am looking forward to being beamed into people’s homes so that we can show our communities the excellent work we do to help keep them safe. It is also a great opportunity for people to ask us questions about what we do and why we do it. So I would encourage everyone to tune in and get involved.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said: “As with most events this year, our Avon and Somerset Police Open Day has gone virtual. Although this isn’t what we expected, I’m delighted that we are able to showcase all aspects of our police service to give local people an insight into the work our police officers do every day.

“We’ve got demonstrations from dogs, horses and firearms that you will all be able to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. There really is something for everyone and this year I hope many of you will get involved with the virtual open day. I look forward to virtually seeing you there.”

The event is kindly being sponsored by BT.

The annual Open Day is normally held at the joint HQ of Avon & Somerset Police and Avon Fire & Rescue Service in Portishead. It’s an opportunity to showcase the work of the emergency services and community organisations. It has always been a popular event, with tickets selling out way in advance.

To watch live via Facebook, people should ‘follow’ the Avon and Somerset Police page and then they will receive notifications about the event.

The Avon and Somerset Police YouTube channel can be accessed via https://www.youtube.com/c/avonandsomersetpolice