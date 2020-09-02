Police officer dismissed following special case misconduct hearing

A police officer who has admitted eight offences relating to indecent images of children has been dismissed without notice.

PC Darren Bond, 46, who was based at Kenneth Steele House, was dismissed following a special case misconduct hearing held in front of Chief Constable Andy Marsh this morning (Wednesday, 2 September).

The hearing was held after PC Bond pleaded guilty to charges of possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children through online chat platforms when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on 10 August.

PC Bond, who was suspended in November 2017, was arrested following information received by another law enforcement agency.

He is due to be sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on 21 September.

At today’s hearing the Chief Constable found the criminal offences which PC Bond has admitted amounted to gross misconduct and bring discredit on the police service. He ruled the offences are so serious as to undermine public confidence in policing that the only the appropriate sanction was dismissal without notice.

Chief Constable Marsh said: “PC Bond has pleaded guilty to wholly abhorrent offences and I utterly condemn his behaviour. Downloading or sharing images of child abuse perpetuates a vile industry and encourages offenders to commit acts of abuse. There is no place for him in policing or in Avon and Somerset Police.”

He added: “The first purpose of the police misconduct regime is to protect public confidence in the police service, and PC Bond’s disgraceful criminal conduct will have caused serious damage in this respect. The only way to rebuild that trust is to demonstrate through his dismissal that there is no place to hide for people who commit this sort of criminality in society let alone policing.

“The second purpose of the police misconduct regime is to uphold high standards in policing and deter misconduct. I know that police officer and staff colleagues will be shocked that such offences have been committed by a police officer in Avon and Somerset. This dismissal of PC Bond is necessary to uphold those high standards.

“The third and final purpose of the misconduct regime is to protect the public; and the nature of offences committed by PC Bond do present a real threat to the safety of children within our communities and beyond. Whilst I have no evidence that PC Bond used his position to commit these offences or indeed committed them on duty, he did occupy a position of trust in the eyes of the public and it is necessary to dismiss him in order to protect the public.”

In addition to being dismissed, PC Bond will be added to the National College of Policing’s barred list which prohibits him from working within policing and certain law enforcement bodies.

The findings from the special case misconduct hearing, along with the Chief’s full comments, can be found on the misconduct section of our website.