Red mini stolen from Pucklechurch in South Gloucestershire
Officers investigating a burglary in Pucklechurch are appealing for help in tracing a red mini that was stolen.
Over the weekend, a house in Oaktree Avenue was broken into and the keys for the vehicle taken. The red racing mini was then stolen from the garage of the house.
The car is red, with a white roof and white wing mirrors. It has a large yellow, black and white circular logo on both doors. The registration is GV03 TDZ.
Designated Investigating Officer from Operation Remedy, Alastair Binnie, said: “Understandably, the owner is distraught about the loss of his vehicle and is desperate to get it back. The colour and design of the vehicle makes it stand out, so it’s very recognisable. If you see the vehicle, please get in touch with us immediately.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220214163
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.