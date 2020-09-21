Red mini stolen from Pucklechurch in South Gloucestershire

Officers investigating a burglary in Pucklechurch are appealing for help in tracing a red mini that was stolen.

Over the weekend, a house in Oaktree Avenue was broken into and the keys for the vehicle taken. The red racing mini was then stolen from the garage of the house.

The car is red, with a white roof and white wing mirrors. It has a large yellow, black and white circular logo on both doors. The registration is GV03 TDZ.

Designated Investigating Officer from Operation Remedy, Alastair Binnie, said: “Understandably, the owner is distraught about the loss of his vehicle and is desperate to get it back. The colour and design of the vehicle makes it stand out, so it’s very recognisable. If you see the vehicle, please get in touch with us immediately.”