Renewed appeal to trace wanted Russell McPhee
Have you seen Russell McPhee, pictured, wanted on recall to prison?
He was jailed for an offence of wounding with intent and released on licence from a prison term in July 2019.
McPhee has an address in Weston-super-Mare but may be in Bristol. He is described as white, 6ft (185cm) tall and of proportionate build, with dark hair.
If you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220203228.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.