Renewed appeal to trace wanted Russell McPhee

Russell McPhee

Have you seen Russell McPhee, pictured, wanted on recall to prison? He was jailed for an offence of wounding with intent and released on licence from a prison term in July 2019. McPhee has an address in Weston-super-Mare but may be in Bristol. He is described as white, 6ft (185cm) tall and of proportionate build, with dark hair.



If you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220203228. If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting the same reference.