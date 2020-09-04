S35 dispersal order in and around Owen Square Park, Bristol to take effect this weekend

From 6pm this evening until 6pm on Sunday 6 September, an S35 dispersal order will be in place in and around Owen Square Park, Bristol. Police patrols will also be stepped up in the area.

An S35 dispersal does not affect ordinary people going about their business and using the park as intended, but it gives police powers to disperse groups of people in order to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Police may also seize property from individuals if they have reason to believe it may be used to cause harassment, alarm or distress to the public.

Anyone who doesn’t comply with the directions of officers may commit an offence for which they could be arrested.

Bristol East Neighbourhood Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “The dispersal order has been actioned following consultation with the local community to address their concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area. We continue to encourage members of the public to report any issues to us so that pro-active measures like this can be put in place.”