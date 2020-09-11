Searches conclude at Royal Mail sites

Searches at two Royal Mail sites have concluded with no items of concern found.

We received a call at 2.17am this morning (Friday, 11 September) about a possible suspicious package at the Filton sorting office.

Officers attended and after speaking with staff, established the package was likely to have already left the site and taken to the delivery office in Bath.

Searches were subsequently carried out at both sites by specialist officers and dogs while the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit also assisted in the search in Bath.

A controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution by the EOD on a package found at the Bath site – the contents of which ultimately proved to be harmless.

We’d like to thank anyone affected by this incident for their patience while we responded.