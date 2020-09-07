Seventh man arrested in connection with murder of Andre Gayle

The Major Crime Investigation Team has arrested a seventh person in connection with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

A 29-year-old man, arrested over the weekend, remains in custody. Two other men, aged 27 and 22, who were also arrested over the weekend, were recalled to prison.

In relation to the three arrests last week – two men, both aged 27, were recalled to prison, while a 28-year-old man has been released on conditional bail.

Andre died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds following an incident in Easton in the early hours of Monday 31 August.