Seventh man arrested in connection with murder of Andre Gayle
There are 5 related updates to this story
- 06 Sep 2020: UPDATE: Three further arrests in murder enquiry – Bristol
- 04 Sep 2020: Third person arrested in connection with murder of Andre Gayle
- 03 Sep 2020: Easton murder inquiry: ID of victim released
- 02 Sep 2020: Murder investigation and arrests after stabbing victim dies – Easton, Bristol
- 31 Aug 2020: Appeal for information after two men stabbed in Bristol
The Major Crime Investigation Team has arrested a seventh person in connection with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
A 29-year-old man, arrested over the weekend, remains in custody. Two other men, aged 27 and 22, who were also arrested over the weekend, were recalled to prison.
In relation to the three arrests last week – two men, both aged 27, were recalled to prison, while a 28-year-old man has been released on conditional bail.
Andre died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds following an incident in Easton in the early hours of Monday 31 August.
We believe someone will have that vital piece of evidence we need – perhaps in phone footage or photos from the nearby silent disco in Owen Square Park. Someone will have seen Andre running for his life. Someone will have recognised who was chasing him. Please tell us what you know. You can call 101 quoting reference number 5220197024, or you can supply information or any mobile phone footage through the Major Incident Public Portal here
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.