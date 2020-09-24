Teen banned from parts of Wells and Shepton Mallet over ASB

A teenager has been banned from entering parts of Wells and Shepton Mallet after being made subject of a criminal behaviour order by magistrates.

The 15-year-old from Wells, who cannot be named as he is a juvenile, has been responsible for several incident of antisocial behaviour across the two areas. Acts include making excessive noise in the early hours of the morning, spitting at people from a multi-storey car park, abusing people in shops and minor shoplifting offences.

The order was handed out at Somerset Magistrates Court on Friday 18 September and will last for 12 months.

During the course of the order, the teenager is prohibited from:

Entering Haskins Retail Park, Shepton Mallet

Entering Townsend Shopping Park, Shepton Mallet

Visiting any retail or business premises in Wells

Being part of a group of five people or more unless the Youth Offending Team approves a request

The neighbourhood team is aware of the order and if they see the teenager breaking the conditions of the order then he can be arrested.

PC Darren Pearson, Wells beat manager, said: “This youth has blighted innocent businesses in Wells and Shepton Mallet.

“Officers have worked hard to make sure local communities are no longer forced to endure such selfish behaviour and therefore we are delighted by the court’s decision.

“Orders such as these however are only possible though through reporting of incidents of antisocial behaviour to the police. Such reporting allows us to tackle problems as they happen, while building up a picture of what is happening in communities so we can take action, whether it be improving patrol plans or approaching courts for orders like in this case.”