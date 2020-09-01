Teenagers identified after public appeal – Clevedon

Officers investigating after a woman’s moped was stolen and crashed in Clevedon, want to thank everyone who got in touch following a public appeal to identify two people they were hoping to trace.

We believe we have now identified two teenagers who were in Tesco car park at around the time the stolen moped was seen there.

The woman used the blue Lex Moto moped to travel to work as a carer. It was stolen overnight Monday 20 to Tuesday 21 July from Sunnyside Road, Clevedon.

At 3.45am on Tuesday the vehicle was seen being ridden in the car park of Tesco, Clevedon. Just under an hour later a witness called to report it crashed in Corner Croft, damaging a fence.

Attending officers found two injured teenage boys nearby. The boys, both aged under 17, required hospital treatment to fractures not believed life-threatening or life-changing. They are due to be interviewed by officers.

The investigation continues. If you have any information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5220161660.