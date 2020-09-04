Third person arrested in connection with murder of Andre Gayle

A third man has been arrested by officers investigating the murder of 29-year-old Andre Gayle in Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Two other men, aged 28 and 27, remain in custody after a warrant of further detention was obtained from Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

Andre Gayle died in hospital on Wednesday after being injured during an incident near Easton Community Centre at about 3.15am on Monday 31 August. A forensic post-mortem examination concluded he’d suffered multiple stab wounds which led to his death.

The investigation into his death is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

If you have information which could help with this investigation, you can call 101 quoting reference number 5220197024, or you can supply information or mobile phone footage through the Major Incident Public Portal here