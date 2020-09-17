UPDATE: Missing woman and child seen in Spain

We now have a confirmed sighting in Spain of a Bridgwater woman who has gone missing with her two-year-old son.

Officers remain concerned for Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her son Saliamonas as her travel was unexpected and she has abandoned plans including a job interview.

Zivile has also not been in touch with her mother, which is out of character.

She and her son Saliamonas caught a flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia in Spain on Monday 31 August.

Spanish authorities have confirmed that she stayed at a local hotel but are currently unable to trace her.

Zivile – if you see this, please get in touch with police or your mother to confirm that you and Saliamonas are all right.

We’re grateful to everyone who has been in touch with information but officers would still like to hear from anyone who is in touch with Zivile and can help to confirm that she and Saliamonas are safe and well.