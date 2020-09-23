UPDATE: New photos of missing Martin Bowers released

Detectives searching for missing university student Martin Bowers living in Bath are today releasing new photos as they continue to appeal for information.

The 20-year-old is a third-year student at the University of Bath who was last seen on Saturday 19 September.

Martin, from Staffordshire, has been living in Bath during his studies, but we believe he could have travelled to the Bristol area.

DS Hannah Marsh said: “The last confirmed sighting of Martin was at about noon on Saturday in the Marsden Road area of Bath.

“Enquiries about his subsequent movements are continuing. We believe he may have travelled using public transport on Saturday, but are also keeping an open mind as to whether he has stayed in the Bath area.

“We’d ask anyone who remembers seeing Martin, or spots him, to contact us. But we’d also directly appeal to Martin to get in touch with police and just let us know you are safe, should you see this appeal.”