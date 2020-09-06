UPDATE: Three further arrests in murder enquiry – Bristol

Three more men have been arrested by officers investigating the murder of 29-year-old Andre Gayle in Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday.

Two, aged 27 and 29, were arrested overnight Friday 04 to Saturday 05 September. One has been recalled to prison.

The other remains in police custody at the time of writing as does a 22-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday night.

Two of the three men previously arrested have been recalled to prison and the third released on bail with conditions including living outside the Avon and Somerset policing area and not entering Bristol.

All have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Acting Det Supt James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We’ve now made six arrests in the six days since the attack, but the key to getting justice for Andre and his family lies in the community.

“We believe someone will have that vital piece of evidence we need – perhaps in phone footage or photos from the nearby silent disco in Owen Square Park. Someone will have seen Andre running for his life. Someone will have recognised who was chasing him. Call 101. Tell us what you know.”

He added: “If you don’t want to talk to us directly, ring Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They’re an independent charity and they don’t tell us who you are, just what you know.”

Andre Gayle died in hospital on Wednesday after being injured during an incident near Easton Community Centre at about 3.15am on Monday 31 August. A forensic post-mortem examination concluded he’d suffered multiple stab wounds which led to his death.

A second man injured in the same incident was released from hospital following treatment for his injuries.

If you have information which could help with this investigation, you can call 101 quoting reference number 5220197024, or you can supply information or any mobile phone footage through the Major Incident Public Portal here: ow.ly/5jXs30r7ju5