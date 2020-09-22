Updated appeal for missing Bath student Alec Unsgaard

Our enquiries to locate missing 21-year-old University of Bath student Alec Unsgaard are continuing.

We now know Alec, who is from Sweden but living at student accommodation at the university, was last seen on campus on Friday 18 September at about 6.10pm. He spoke with a friend on the phone between 10pm and 11pm the same night, which is the last known contact he’s made with anyone else.

Det Sgt Paul Newell said: “Alec started at the University of Bath this month and had been quarantining at the university until Thursday.

“We’re growing concerned for his wellbeing as he has not contacted anyone since Friday.

“His family are all from Sweden and it was his mother who reported him as missing on Monday morning.

“We’re working closely with the University of Bath and are reviewing CCTV from around the city to try and understand Alec’s movements on Friday evening and into the weekend.

“We’re grateful for information received from the public to date but we still need anyone who sees Alec to call us as soon as possible.

“He’s described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 6ins, with short blond curly hair.”