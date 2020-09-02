Wanted appeal to find Gary Cavill

We’re asking the public to call the police if they see Gary Cavill or know where he may be.

A warrant was issued after Cavill failed to attend Yeovil Magistrates Court in March having being charged with driving and drug possession offences.

The 47-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 11 ins and of a slim build.

Cavill does not have a permanent address but is known to have links with the Glastonbury and Wells areas.