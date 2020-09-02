Wanted appeal to find Gary Cavill
We’re asking the public to call the police if they see Gary Cavill or know where he may be.
A warrant was issued after Cavill failed to attend Yeovil Magistrates Court in March having being charged with driving and drug possession offences.
The 47-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 11 ins and of a slim build.
Cavill does not have a permanent address but is known to have links with the Glastonbury and Wells areas.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately and give the call-handler reference number 5220058069. Or, anybody who knows where he is likely to be, should call 101.