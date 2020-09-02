Skip to content

Wanted appeal to find Gary Cavill

Posted at 09:26 on 2nd September 2020 in Wanted

Anyone who sees Gary Cavill should call 999.

We’re asking the public to call the police if they see Gary Cavill or know where he may be.

A warrant was issued after Cavill failed to attend Yeovil Magistrates Court in March having being charged with driving and drug possession offences.

The 47-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 11 ins and of a slim build.

Cavill does not have a permanent address but is known to have links with the Glastonbury and Wells areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately and give the call-handler reference number 5220058069. Or, anybody who knows where he is likely to be, should call 101.