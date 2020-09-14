Witness appeal after robbery – Chard

An investigation is underway following a robbery in Chard last week.

A man in his 30s was threatened by two unknown men near Mitchell Gardens at about 10.30am on Friday 11 September.

The duo made off with a quantity of cash.

The first offender was described as white, about 6ft, aged 33-40, of a large build with large spots or birth marks on his neck. He was wearing a blue winter style coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

The second man, who threatened the victim with a knife, was said to be white, slim and had ginger hair.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

Anyone who saw what happened, or believes they may know either of the individuals, is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220206311.