Witness appeal after teenager assaulted in Totterdown, Bristol

We’re appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted in Totterdown, Bristol.

The incident happened at the junction of St Luke’s Road with Windsor Terrace at about 9pm on Wednesday, 15 July.

The victim was approached by a group of four men who got out of a parked scaffolding van. They attempted to steal his bag and he was punched in the face.

Investigating officer Gary Mason said: “The victim needed hospital treatment for cuts and bruises to his face following this unprovoked attack. We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was seen to pass the incident as happened.”

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220157102 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.