Witness appeal after teenager assaulted in Yeovil

We’re appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Yeovil last weekend.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was kicked and punched during an altercation between a large group of teenagers in West Hendford, Yeovil, at about 7pm on Saturday 29 August.

He suffered a broken jaw requiring hospital treatment. Four others suffered minor injuries.

All of the involved parties were between 15 and 17 years of age.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5220196323 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111