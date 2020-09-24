Witness appeal following assault outside Bridgwater pub
We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bridgwater last month. The incident happened outside the Blake Arms on Saturday 8 August at about 11.50pm.
A door supervisor was punched by a man in his 30s/early 40s, leaving him with facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
The man we’d like to speak to is described as being of a medium to large build, bald, and wearing dark shorts, a shirt, and trainers. Police are keen to hear from anyone who can help to identify him.
They’d also like to identify a second man shown in the CCTV footage who may be a key witness to the incident.
Anyone who saw what happened or has any information should contact 101, quoting reference 5220179280.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.