Witness appeal following assault outside Bridgwater pub

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bridgwater last month. The incident happened outside the Blake Arms on Saturday 8 August at about 11.50pm.

A door supervisor was punched by a man in his 30s/early 40s, leaving him with facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

The man we’d like to speak to is described as being of a medium to large build, bald, and wearing dark shorts, a shirt, and trainers. Police are keen to hear from anyone who can help to identify him.

They’d also like to identify a second man shown in the CCTV footage who may be a key witness to the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information should contact 101, quoting reference 5220179280.