Witness appeal following assault on Old Market Street, Bristol

We’re appealing for information following an assault which happened last Friday (4 September) between 11pm and midnight on Old Market Street, Bristol.

The victim, an-18 year-old man from Bristol, was walking on the left hand side of the road approaching the traffic lights at the junction with Midland Road when he was approached by two men and assaulted in an apparently unprovoked attack.

The men, who aren’t thought to be known to the victim, are described as white, with eastern European accents.

The victim was left with bruising and minor injuries following the incident. Police are conducting a review of CCTV in the area and are keen for any witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer Jacob Bullus said: “The victim sustained multiple injuries and is understandably shaken up by the incident.

“The assault happened by a busy main road and we believe there may be witnesses who could help us with our investigation.

“If you saw anything, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 5220201618.”