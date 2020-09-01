Witness appeal following hate crime and assault in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses following a hate crime and an assault which happened at a gathering on Ashley Road, Bristol in the early hours of Saturday morning (29 August).
A woman in her 20s was assaulted and suffered minor facial injuries after she challenged a man who was shouting homophobic abuse at an unknown male victim.
The offender was described as a mixed race man, around 5ft 11in tall with a slim build, bald, and wearing a baseball cap. He spoke with a Birmingham accent.
Police are keen to hear from the victim of the hate crime and anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at about 4am.
If you can help, contact police on 101 quoting reference 5220196078 . Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
