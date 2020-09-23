Witness appeal following robbery in Brentry

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery that happened at about 5.55pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 22 September) on Lower Knole Lane, Brentry.

A woman in her 60s, who was on a mobility scooter, was threatened with a knife by a woman who then stole items from her handbag. During the attack the victim fell from her scooter to the ground.

Following the incident the offender ran off, turning left onto Knole Lane.

She is described as being between 18-20 years old and of a slim build, around 5ft 4in tall, with dark brown hair and a slim face. She was wearing a waist length grey puffy coat with the hood up, a face mask, black jeans and black and white trainers.

Police are conducting house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV in the area.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could assist police with their investigation should call 101, quoting reference 5220215821.